    Non-destructive Inspection Keeps Mission Soaring

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Stanton, 161st Maintenance Group non-destructive inspection technician, inspects a batch of aircraft bolts in the NDI Lab at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 4, 2022. Regular non-destructive inspection of aircraft parts ensures the fleet of aircraft is continually ready to perform the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7254743
    VIRIN: 220604-F-RC891-0105
    Resolution: 4272x2938
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-destructive Inspection Keeps Mission Soaring, by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Mission Ready

