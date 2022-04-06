Non-destructive Inspection Keeps Mission Soaring

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Stanton, 161st Maintenance Group non-destructive inspection technician, inspects a batch of aircraft bolts in the NDI Lab at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 4, 2022. Regular non-destructive inspection of aircraft parts ensures the fleet of aircraft is continually ready to perform the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

