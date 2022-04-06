U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Stanton, 161st Maintenance Group non-destructive inspection technician, inspects a batch of aircraft bolts in the NDI Lab at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 4, 2022. Regular non-destructive inspection of aircraft parts ensures the fleet of aircraft is continually ready to perform the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7254743
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-RC891-0105
|Resolution:
|4272x2938
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Non-destructive Inspection Keeps Mission Soaring, by TSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
