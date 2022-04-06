105th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members of mission Reach 824 receive awards at Stewart Air National Guard Base on June 4, 2022. The crew members were recognized for their support of Operation Allies Refuge on Aug. 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7254723
|VIRIN:
|220604-Z-MM061-0038
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|NEWBURGH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Aircrew Receives Medals with Valor After Kabul Evacuation
