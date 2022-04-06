Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Receives Medals with Valor After Kabul Evacuation

    Aircrew Receives Medals with Valor After Kabul Evacuation

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Terrence Clyburn 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    105th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew members of mission Reach 824 receive awards at Stewart Air National Guard Base on June 4, 2022. The crew members were recognized for their support of Operation Allies Refuge on Aug. 16, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7254723
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-MM061-0038
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Receives Medals with Valor After Kabul Evacuation, by SrA Terrence Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aircrew Receives Medals with Valor After Kabul Evacuation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Air Medal
    Afghanistan
    NYNG
    105AWPA
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT