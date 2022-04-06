U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Martinez, a crew chief assigned to the 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, June 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Team McChord launched a four-ship of C-17s in support of the United States Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 18:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, 446 AMXS Marshal [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
