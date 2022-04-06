Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446 AMXS Marshal [Image 1 of 2]

    446 AMXS Marshal

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Martinez, a crew chief assigned to the 446th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, June 4, 2022, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Team McChord launched a four-ship of C-17s in support of the United States Air Force Weapons School’s Joint Forcible Entry exercise at the Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Heather Cozad Staley)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 18:39
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    C-17 Globemaster III
    AFRC
    aircraft
    marshal
    446 AW
    446 MXS

