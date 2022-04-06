Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay

    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.
    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 17:07
    SAR
    USCG

