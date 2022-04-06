Coast Guard, partner agencies search for possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.
(U.S. Coast Guard photo)
