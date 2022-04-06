The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 17:07 Photo ID: 7253635 VIRIN: 220604-G-G0105-0001 Resolution: 688x824 Size: 169.08 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies search for possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.