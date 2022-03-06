134th Air Refueling Wing opens new hangar on McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tenn.

Leaders of the Tennessee National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, civic leaders and construction teams line up to cut the ceremonial ribbon as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony in a newly-constructed hangar on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, June 2, 2022. The new hangar will house the units' KC-135 Stratotankers and can also accommodate larger aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby.

