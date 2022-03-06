Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Air Refueling Wing opens new hangar on McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tenn.

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Leaders of the Tennessee National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, civic leaders and construction teams line up to cut the ceremonial ribbon as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony in a newly-constructed hangar on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, June 2, 2022. The new hangar will house the units' KC-135 Stratotankers and can also accommodate larger aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    134th Air Refueling Wing opens $31 million hangar, vies for next-gen tanker

    hangar
    ANG
    KC-135
    KC-46
    Volunteer Ready

