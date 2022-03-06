Leaders of the Tennessee National Guard, 134th Air Refueling Wing, civic leaders and construction teams line up to cut the ceremonial ribbon as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony in a newly-constructed hangar on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, June 2, 2022. The new hangar will house the units' KC-135 Stratotankers and can also accommodate larger aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7253562
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-KE851-179
|Resolution:
|6016x3478
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing opens new hangar on McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tenn., by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
134th Air Refueling Wing opens $31 million hangar, vies for next-gen tanker
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT