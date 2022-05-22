2-7 Infantry Regiment conduct Section Live Fire

U.S. Soldiers in the 7th Infantry Regiment conducted section live-fire recently in the Grafenwoehr training area. In its 200-year history, it has participated in 12 wars, and been awarded 78 campaign streamers, and 14-unit decorations, and they remain lethal and ready.



