    2-7 Infantry Regiment conduct Section Live Fire [Image 5 of 5]

    2-7 Infantry Regiment conduct Section Live Fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Maj. Patrick Connelly 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers in the 7th Infantry Regiment conducted section live-fire recently in the Grafenwoehr training area. In its 200-year history, it has participated in 12 wars, and been awarded 78 campaign streamers, and 14-unit decorations, and they remain lethal and ready.

    U.S. Soldiers in the 7th Infantry Regiment conducted section live fire at Grafenwoehr recently and are part of 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multination training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7253454
    VIRIN: 220522-A-DI239-010
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
