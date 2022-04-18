World Class Athlete wins Bolder Boulder 10K, first American to win race since 1984.

Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir, a marathon runner assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, made headlines after taking 1st place out of over 50,000 total runners at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K, Boulder, Colorado which was held on Memorial Day, May 30.

