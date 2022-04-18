World Class Athlete wins Bolder Boulder 10K, first American to win race since 1984.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir, a marathon runner assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, made headlines after taking 1st place out of over 50,000 total runners at the 2022 Bolder Boulder 10K, Boulder, Colorado which was held on Memorial Day, May 30.

