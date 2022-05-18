220518-N-DG679-001
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 18, 2022) Members of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast who supported Rolls-Royce in the F405 engine recovery effort pose for a photograph at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7252764
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-DG679-001
|Resolution:
|3646x2351
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast steps up to support Rolls-Royce in meeting Fleet requirements, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast steps up to support Rolls-Royce in meeting Fleet requirements
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT