    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast steps up to support Rolls-Royce in meeting Fleet requirements

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    220518-N-DG679-001
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 18, 2022) Members of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast who supported Rolls-Royce in the F405 engine recovery effort pose for a photograph at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:47
    Photo ID: 7252764
    VIRIN: 220518-N-DG679-001
    Resolution: 3646x2351
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast steps up to support Rolls-Royce in meeting Fleet requirements, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    Rolls-Royce

