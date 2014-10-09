Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom Warhawk of the Week

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2014

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    William Howe, Acquisition Center of Excellence information technology specialist, poses for a photo at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 2. Howe was nominated by his leadership as the installation's Warhawk of the Week for supporting the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2014
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7252005
    VIRIN: 220602-F-RK751-0125
    Resolution: 5502x3661
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Hometown: CHELMSFORD, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom Warhawk of the Week, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom
    Warhawk of the Week

