William Howe, Acquisition Center of Excellence information technology specialist, poses for a photo at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 2. Howe was nominated by his leadership as the installation's Warhawk of the Week for supporting the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2014 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:38 Photo ID: 7252005 VIRIN: 220602-F-RK751-0125 Resolution: 5502x3661 Size: 8.49 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Hometown: CHELMSFORD, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hanscom Warhawk of the Week, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.