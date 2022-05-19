Lt. Col. Richard Baysinger, from left, 66th Air Base Group deputy commander, Heather Galante, principal of Bedford High School, and Philip Conrad, superintendent of schools in Bedford, and Laurel Wironen, installation school liaison officer, stand for a photo with a proclamation signed by Mass. Governor Charlie Baker during a presentation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 19. The proclamation was presented to the Bedford school district in recognition of their support to military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Wyatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 06.03.2022 10:26 Photo ID: 7251985 VIRIN: 220519-F-SF323-1008 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 964.08 KB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base officials present proclamation to Bedford school officials, by Mark Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.