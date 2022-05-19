Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base officials present proclamation to Bedford school officials

    Base officials present proclamation to Bedford school officials

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Mark Wyatt 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Richard Baysinger, from left, 66th Air Base Group deputy commander, Heather Galante, principal of Bedford High School, and Philip Conrad, superintendent of schools in Bedford, and Laurel Wironen, installation school liaison officer, stand for a photo with a proclamation signed by Mass. Governor Charlie Baker during a presentation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 19. The proclamation was presented to the Bedford school district in recognition of their support to military children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Wyatt)

    Bedford
    military child
    proclamation
    MOMF

