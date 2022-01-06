Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d Cyberspace Operational Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Domenic Magazu III, ​​ assumes command of the 352d Cyberspace Operational Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. John Picklesimer, 67th Cyberspace Operations Group commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 1 2022. The 352d COS acts as the Air Forces Cyber execution arm for conducting global cyberspace operations, providing organic operations training, cyber capability development, operations testing, and range capabilities to drive readiness across the Cyber Mission Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 20:29
    Photo ID: 7250982
    VIRIN: 220601-F-GM429-0094
    Resolution: 3277x2185
    Size: 801.37 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d Cyberspace Operational Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    JBPHH
    USAF

