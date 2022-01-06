352d Cyberspace Operational Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. Domenic Magazu III, ​​ assumes command of the 352d Cyberspace Operational Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. John Picklesimer, 67th Cyberspace Operations Group commander during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 1 2022. The 352d COS acts as the Air Forces Cyber execution arm for conducting global cyberspace operations, providing organic operations training, cyber capability development, operations testing, and range capabilities to drive readiness across the Cyber Mission Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

