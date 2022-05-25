Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Recovery Unit Honors Six Fallen ‘Patriots’

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Jerome Mapp 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    A bagpiper pipes the hymn "Amazing Grace" during the final moments of the Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit Remembrance Ceremony in the shadow of Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Memorial Day
    Fort Bragg
    WAMC
    SRU

