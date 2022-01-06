GHWB Sailor Conducts Maintenance

220601-N-QP737-1040 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 1, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Juan Rivas Perez gets a steam level reading by observing a fill valve aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), June 1, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Cabal)

