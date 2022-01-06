Let's give Senior Airman Braden Brown from the 403rd Maintenance Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Brown filled the role of Dedicated Crew Chief on a WC-130J Hercules assigned to the only hurricane hunter unit in the Department of Defense, by supervising and coordinating maintenance between three squadrons and six different Air Force Specialty Codes, correcting more than 1500 discrepancies. He supplemented an atrophied aircraft maintenance squadron with manning levels dropping below 60% with over 800 days of orders. His service directly impacted the success of over 300 National Hurricane Center missions. Brown won Airman of the Year for the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

