    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Braden Brown from the 403rd Maintenance Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Brown filled the role of Dedicated Crew Chief on a WC-130J Hercules assigned to the only hurricane hunter unit in the Department of Defense, by supervising and coordinating maintenance between three squadrons and six different Air Force Specialty Codes, correcting more than 1500 discrepancies. He supplemented an atrophied aircraft maintenance squadron with manning levels dropping below 60% with over 800 days of orders. His service directly impacted the success of over 300 National Hurricane Center missions. Brown won Airman of the Year for the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7250173
    VIRIN: 220601-F-BD983-1003
    Resolution: 4345x3094
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition"
    "81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
