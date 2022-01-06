Asheville Mooring

220531-N-NX690-0022 POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 31, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) moors to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Guam, May 31. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

