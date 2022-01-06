Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asheville Mooring

    Asheville Mooring

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    220531-N-NX690-0022 POLARIS POINT, Guam (May 31, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) moors to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Polaris Point, Guam, May 31. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel services and logistics support to deployed guided-missile and fast-attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7249342
    VIRIN: 220531-N-NX690-0022
    Resolution: 3497x5246
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asheville Mooring, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Asheville
    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT