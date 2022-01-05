Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th Airman receives diamonds sharp award

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chris Sommers 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Senior Airman James Itaya, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, left, receives the 446th Diamond Sharp Award on May 1, 2022, from Master Sgt. Jon Schultz, a first sergeant assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The 446th First Sergeant Council presented the award which recognizes how Itaya exceeded the standard to meet the Air Force Reserve mission. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

    TAGS

    First Sergeants
    446th Airlift Wing
    ASTS
    Diamond Council
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

