446th Airman receives diamonds sharp award

Senior Airman James Itaya, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, left, receives the 446th Diamond Sharp Award on May 1, 2022, from Master Sgt. Jon Schultz, a first sergeant assigned to the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The 446th First Sergeant Council presented the award which recognizes how Itaya exceeded the standard to meet the Air Force Reserve mission. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sommers)

Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022