    MCBH Water Safety Expo

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Kainoa McGee, professional body boarder/surfer and lifeguard, speaks on the importance of ocean safety during the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Water Safety Expo, Pyramid Rock Beach, MCBH, May 27, 2022. The Water Safety Expo was held in an effort to educate MCBH patrons on water safety, in order to prevent recreational mishaps and promote resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 21:14
    Photo ID: 7249225
    VIRIN: 220527-M-SS016-1422
    Resolution: 6312x4208
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Water Safety Expo, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

