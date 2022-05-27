Kainoa McGee, professional body boarder/surfer and lifeguard, speaks on the importance of ocean safety during the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Water Safety Expo, Pyramid Rock Beach, MCBH, May 27, 2022. The Water Safety Expo was held in an effort to educate MCBH patrons on water safety, in order to prevent recreational mishaps and promote resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7249225
|VIRIN:
|220527-M-SS016-1422
|Resolution:
|6312x4208
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Water Safety Expo, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
