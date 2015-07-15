Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hands Off the Fawns!

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2015

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Twin fawns lie in the shade of a tree near the Fort Sill Sportsman Center. Touching or moving these fawns may seem like a good idea, but could be fatal for the young deer, said Mark Conklin, supervisor of Fort Sill Fish and Wildlife Services.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hands Off the Fawns!, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

