Hands Off the Fawns!

Twin fawns lie in the shade of a tree near the Fort Sill Sportsman Center. Touching or moving these fawns may seem like a good idea, but could be fatal for the young deer, said Mark Conklin, supervisor of Fort Sill Fish and Wildlife Services.

