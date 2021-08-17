Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing Airmen honored for valor

    105th Airlift Wing Airmen honored for valor

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    The seven members of the crew of Reach 824, a C-17 Globemaster III flown by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Rescue Wing into Kabul during August 2021, pose for a group photo. They are, from left, Capt Matthew McChesney (Aircrew Commander), Tech Sgt. Byron Catu (flying crew chief), Staff Sgt. Evan Imbriglio (loadmaster), Tech Sgt. Joseph Caponi (loadmaster instructor), Staff Sgt. Corey Berke (loadmaster), Capt Jonathan Guagenti (pilot), Lt. Col. Andrew Townsend (pilot). McChesney will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross, while Townsend, Guagenti, Berke, Imbriglio, and Caponi will receive the Air Medal with Valor. Catu has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

