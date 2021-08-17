The seven members of the crew of Reach 824, a C-17 Globemaster III flown by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Rescue Wing into Kabul during August 2021, pose for a group photo. They are, from left, Capt Matthew McChesney (Aircrew Commander), Tech Sgt. Byron Catu (flying crew chief), Staff Sgt. Evan Imbriglio (loadmaster), Tech Sgt. Joseph Caponi (loadmaster instructor), Staff Sgt. Corey Berke (loadmaster), Capt Jonathan Guagenti (pilot), Lt. Col. Andrew Townsend (pilot). McChesney will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross, while Townsend, Guagenti, Berke, Imbriglio, and Caponi will receive the Air Medal with Valor. Catu has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 12:25 Photo ID: 7248278 VIRIN: 210817-Z-A3538-1031 Resolution: 1980x2190 Size: 523.3 KB Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th Airlift Wing Airmen honored for valor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.