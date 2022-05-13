Joint Base Cape Cod Water and Wastewater Systems To Be Divested to Converge LLC

Converge LLC founder and Managing Partner, Matthew Kennedy shakes hands with Col. Sean Riley, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander upon the transfer of ownership of the Joint Base Cape Cod water and wastewater systems to Converge LLC. This comes after over two years of negotiations between the Company, the Massachusetts Air National Guard and the United States Air Force. The systems have been under the management and control of the Massachusetts Air National Guard since the operations of the base’s infrastructure were transferred to it by the Air Force in the mid-1970’s.

