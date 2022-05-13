Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Cape Cod Water and Wastewater Systems To Be Divested to Converge LLC

    Joint Base Cape Cod Water and Wastewater Systems To Be Divested to Converge LLC

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Converge LLC founder and Managing Partner, Matthew Kennedy shakes hands with Col. Sean Riley, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander upon the transfer of ownership of the Joint Base Cape Cod water and wastewater systems to Converge LLC. This comes after over two years of negotiations between the Company, the Massachusetts Air National Guard and the United States Air Force. The systems have been under the management and control of the Massachusetts Air National Guard since the operations of the base’s infrastructure were transferred to it by the Air Force in the mid-1970’s.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 09:26
    Photo ID: 7247613
    VIRIN: 220513-Z-WQ490-2008
    Resolution: 5142x3673
    Size: 12.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Cape Cod Water and Wastewater Systems To Be Divested to Converge LLC, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Base Cape Cod Water and Wastewater Systems To Be Divested to Converge LLC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    Water
    resources
    partnership
    Waste Water Treatment Plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT