From left, Cornelis “Nils” Hobbel, a contracting officer’s representative with the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, and Charles-Henry “CH” Hobbel, a fire inspector for DES at USAG Benelux, pose for a picture together May 13, 2022 at the headquarters of USAG Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 05:22
|Photo ID:
|7247367
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-KU938-674
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|465.1 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nils and CH, by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benelux Family Legacy: Cornelis and Charles-Henry Hobbel
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT