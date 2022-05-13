Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nils and CH

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    From left, Cornelis “Nils” Hobbel, a contracting officer’s representative with the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, and Charles-Henry “CH” Hobbel, a fire inspector for DES at USAG Benelux, pose for a picture together May 13, 2022 at the headquarters of USAG Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7247367
    VIRIN: 220513-A-KU938-674
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 465.1 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nils and CH, by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Benelux Family Legacy: Cornelis and Charles-Henry Hobbel

    USAG Benelux
    beneluxfamilylegacy
    multigenerationalworkforce

