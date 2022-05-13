Nils and CH

From left, Cornelis “Nils” Hobbel, a contracting officer’s representative with the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, and Charles-Henry “CH” Hobbel, a fire inspector for DES at USAG Benelux, pose for a picture together May 13, 2022 at the headquarters of USAG Benelux at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

