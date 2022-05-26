Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220526-N-OL632-1006 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and George H.W. Bush CSG, left, poses for a photo with Sailor of the year CTT1 Richard Thayer during an all-hands call on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), May 26, 2022. CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:28
    Photo ID: 7241463
    VIRIN: 220526-N-OL692-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 828.6 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Sailor of the Year
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez

