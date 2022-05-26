220526-N-OL632-1006 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 26, 2022) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and George H.W. Bush CSG, left, poses for a photo with Sailor of the year CTT1 Richard Thayer during an all-hands call on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), May 26, 2022. CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Felix Castillo Reyes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:28 Photo ID: 7241463 VIRIN: 220526-N-OL692-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 828.6 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Visits USS Leyte Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.