    WoE Combatives Tournament

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the 101st annual combative tournament as part of the 80th Anniversary, Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2022.

    Week of the Eagles has been held since 1974, created by Maj. Gen. John Cushman, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who rebuilt the division after Vietnam. As part of WoE, each Brigade will be hosting sporting and Air Assault competitions, open houses, Air Assault demonstrations ceremonies and much more.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:49
    Photo ID: 7241384
    VIRIN: 220525-A-VB767-0147
    Resolution: 5017x2822
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

