WoE Combatives Tournament

Soldiers throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the 101st annual combative tournament as part of the 80th Anniversary, Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2022.



Week of the Eagles has been held since 1974, created by Maj. Gen. John Cushman, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who rebuilt the division after Vietnam. As part of WoE, each Brigade will be hosting sporting and Air Assault competitions, open houses, Air Assault demonstrations ceremonies and much more.

