220526-N-AV223-1044 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) Chief Master-at-Arms Markeeta Harden is advanced to senior chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, May 26. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Derek Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7241351 VIRIN: 220526-N-AV223-1044 Resolution: 3119x2206 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Holds Pinning Ceremony, by SN Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.