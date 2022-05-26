220526-N-AV223-1044 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) Chief Master-at-Arms Markeeta Harden is advanced to senior chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, May 26. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Derek Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7241351
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-AV223-1044
|Resolution:
|3119x2206
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Holds Pinning Ceremony, by SN Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT