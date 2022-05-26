Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Holds Pinning Ceremony

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Holds Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Derek Kelley 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220526-N-AV223-1044 SAN DIEGO (May 26, 2022) Chief Master-at-Arms Markeeta Harden is advanced to senior chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, May 26. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Derek Kelley)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Holds Pinning Ceremony, by SN Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Chief
    Pinning
    Master Chief
    Senior Chief

