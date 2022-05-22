The 40-foot vessel, DO1178153, is underway near Bahia Mar Marina, Florida, May 22, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement team conducted a boarding and terminated their voyage after determining they were operating as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7240302
|VIRIN:
|220522-G-G0107-2008
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCG, local law enforcement respond to 1 fatality, 4 illegal passenger for hire operations near Miami, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
