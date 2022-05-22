USCG, local law enforcement respond to 1 fatality, 4 illegal passenger for hire operations near Miami

The 40-foot vessel, DO1178153, is underway near Bahia Mar Marina, Florida, May 22, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement team conducted a boarding and terminated their voyage after determining they were operating as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

