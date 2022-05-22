Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG, local law enforcement respond to 1 fatality, 4 illegal passenger for hire operations near Miami

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The 40-foot vessel, DO1178153, is underway near Bahia Mar Marina, Florida, May 22, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement team conducted a boarding and terminated their voyage after determining they were operating as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7240302
    VIRIN: 220522-G-G0107-2008
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    law enforcement
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Sector Miami

