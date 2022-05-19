Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands [Image 2 of 5]

    Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) supported the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. Exercise Roving Sands is the latest iteration of the U.S. Army’s Global Defender series that is designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maria Y. Malkin.

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Global Defender
    20th CBRNE Command
    10th Chemical Company
    Exercise Roving Sands

