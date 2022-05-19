Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands

The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) supported the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. Exercise Roving Sands is the latest iteration of the U.S. Army’s Global Defender series that is designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maria Y. Malkin.

