The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) supported the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18 - 24. Exercise Roving Sands is the latest iteration of the U.S. Army’s Global Defender series that is designed to ensure the Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maria Y. Malkin.
Chemical Corps unit supports Air Defense Artillery brigade during Exercise Roving Sands
