Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    051922-A-A4507-001

    051922-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The BOSS 2nd Annual Battle of the Bases Paintball Tournament pitting Fort Jackson against Fort Gordon, Georgia will take place July 8. To join the fun day of camaraderie, see a unit BOSS representative or visit BOSS’ social media accounts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:14
    Photo ID: 7239519
    VIRIN: 051922-A-A4507-001
    Resolution: 1696x2048
    Size: 733.43 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 051922-A-A4507-001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson BOSS program heats up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    BOSS
    Garrison
    MWR
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT