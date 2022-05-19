051922-A-A4507-001

The BOSS 2nd Annual Battle of the Bases Paintball Tournament pitting Fort Jackson against Fort Gordon, Georgia will take place July 8. To join the fun day of camaraderie, see a unit BOSS representative or visit BOSS’ social media accounts.

