    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Robert Champion

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Robert Champion is the operations superintendent with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron at the 908th Airlift Wing. The Prattville native was a traditional reservist who worked in the agriculture industry up until May 5th, 2022, where he transitioned to his current full time role with 908th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7237690
    VIRIN: 220514-F-FG097-0001
    Resolution: 1650x1275
    Size: 184.53 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: PRATTVILLE, AL, US
    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

