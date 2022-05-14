Master Sgt. Robert Champion is the operations superintendent with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron at the 908th Airlift Wing. The Prattville native was a traditional reservist who worked in the agriculture industry up until May 5th, 2022, where he transitioned to his current full time role with 908th CES. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 14:29
|Photo ID:
|7237690
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-FG097-0001
|Resolution:
|1650x1275
|Size:
|184.53 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|PRATTVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Robert Champion, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Robert Champion
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT