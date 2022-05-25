Sgt. Maj. Derrick Witherspoon is the sergeant major for U.S. Army Reserve Command Public Affairs (far left), Sgt. Maj. Derrick Witherspoon stands with his wife, Niesha, and boys, Bryson (far right), and Landon, at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (center), and Sgt. Derrick Witherspoon speaks to a young man during his deployment to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1998 (far right).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:24 Photo ID: 7237643 VIRIN: 220511-O-D0443-002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 285.93 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Career Skills Program: A Pathway to Civilian Employment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.