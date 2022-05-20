Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th MXS Change of Command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Collen, 325th Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the guidon to command to Maj. William Hardy, 325th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The 325th MXS conducts intermediate-level maintenance to support pilot training for the 325th’s F-22 Raptor squadron.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:38
    Photo ID: 7237349
    VIRIN: 220520-F-TT585-1290
    Resolution: 4404x2930
    Size: 721.82 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th MXS Change of Command, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22
    COC
    Tyndall
    325th MXS

