325th MXS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Collen, 325th Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the guidon to command to Maj. William Hardy, 325th Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The 325th MXS conducts intermediate-level maintenance to support pilot training for the 325th’s F-22 Raptor squadron.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Coulthard)
