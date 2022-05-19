Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th Aggressors participate in Black Flag 22-1 [Image 5 of 7]

    64th Aggressors participate in Black Flag 22-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Black Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Aerial Photography
    Nellis Air Force Base
    NTTR
    64th AGRS

