NAVSUP WSS visits FedEx HQ

Leadership from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)) and NAVAIR Program Office PMA-265 traveled to FedEx World Headquarters in Memphis, Tenn., May 24. Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer, Tactical Aircraft Programs; Mr. John Soracco, NAVSUP WSS Chief Aviation Logistician; Capt. Matt Bolls, NAVSUP WSS Director of Aviation Operations; Mr. Woody Payton, Product Support Manager PMA-265, and several other NAVSUP WSS personnel engaged with FedEx employees to gain insights into industry best practices. By utilizing the current relationship with FedEx through the NAVSUP Supply Corps Training with Industry Program, Lt. Cmdr. Carl Pennycooke, currently stationed at FEDEX, gathered the team to discuss topics including, component/aircraft reliability, supply chain logistics, order management, maintenance requirements and aircraft health management. From this visit, the team was able to gain a better understanding of industry benchmarks to apply throughout the Naval Aviation Enterprise.

