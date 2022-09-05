ODNI Principal Deputy Director’s DCSA Visit Concludes with ‘Fireside Chat’ on Trusted Workforce, Diversity, DNI’s Mission

QUANTICO, Va. - Dr. Stacey Dixon, Principal Deputy Director for National Intelligence, right, responds to a question from a Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) employee during her 'fireside chat' with the DCSA workforce held in person and broadcast live throughout the agency. Dixon spoke about her career path, diversity and inclusion, and how the intelligence community is dealing with current threats. Cindy McGovern, DCSA Office of Communications and Congressional Affairs deputy director, who moderated the event, looks on.

