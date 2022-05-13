Maj. Gen. Broadwater talks DEFENDER exercise with lead Estonian journalist

Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, deputy commanding general, V Corps, discusses lessons learned during previous exercises implemented in the DEFENDER-Europe 22 exercise during an interview with Evelyn Kaldoja, journalist, Postimees newspaper, at the Radisson Hotel, Tallinn, Estonia, May 13, 2022. The DEFENDER-Europe 22 exercise takes place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to aggregate combat power quickly, increase the lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase the common operational reach. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within the U.S. European Command Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

