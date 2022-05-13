Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Broadwater talks DEFENDER exercise with lead Estonian journalist

    ESTONIA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, deputy commanding general, V Corps, discusses lessons learned during previous exercises implemented in the DEFENDER-Europe 22 exercise during an interview with Evelyn Kaldoja, journalist, Postimees newspaper, at the Radisson Hotel, Tallinn, Estonia, May 13, 2022. The DEFENDER-Europe 22 exercise takes place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to aggregate combat power quickly, increase the lethality of the NATO alliance, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase the common operational reach. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within the U.S. European Command Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa's ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Broadwater talks DEFENDER exercise with lead Estonian journalist, by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

