    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE Declares Capabilities on Next Round of F-35 Components

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Kristopher Kirksey, a quality assurance specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), and Jeff Ellman, FRCE ordinance and survival shop work leader, inspect an ejection seat parachute for the F-35B Lightning II. FRCE has expanded its support of next-generation naval aviation by declaring capabilities on a new round of F-35 components including these parachutes. These capabilities build upon the 17 F-35 components the depot previously declared capabilities on in 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7227923
    VIRIN: 220301-N-NJ685-009
    Resolution: 5568x2992
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE Declares Capabilities on Next Round of F-35 Components, by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

