Kristopher Kirksey, a quality assurance specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), and Jeff Ellman, FRCE ordinance and survival shop work leader, inspect an ejection seat parachute for the F-35B Lightning II. FRCE has expanded its support of next-generation naval aviation by declaring capabilities on a new round of F-35 components including these parachutes. These capabilities build upon the 17 F-35 components the depot previously declared capabilities on in 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7227923
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-NJ685-009
|Resolution:
|5568x2992
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE Declares Capabilities on Next Round of F-35 Components, by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE Declares Capabilities on Next Round of F-35 Components
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT