FRCE Declares Capabilities on Next Round of F-35 Components

Kristopher Kirksey, a quality assurance specialist at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), and Jeff Ellman, FRCE ordinance and survival shop work leader, inspect an ejection seat parachute for the F-35B Lightning II. FRCE has expanded its support of next-generation naval aviation by declaring capabilities on a new round of F-35 components including these parachutes. These capabilities build upon the 17 F-35 components the depot previously declared capabilities on in 2020.

Date Taken: 03.01.2022
Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US