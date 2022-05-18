CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Winchester, California poses for a portrait in front of the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti sign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 02:11
|Photo ID:
|7227649
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-BT677-0004
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|597.93 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|WINCHESTER, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT