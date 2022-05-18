Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve

    NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve

    DJIBOUTI

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon, a Navy Reserve Sailor from Winchester, California poses for a portrait in front of the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti sign. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7227649
    VIRIN: 220518-N-BT677-0004
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 597.93 KB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: WINCHESTER, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NYPD to U.S. Navy: Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tony Yoon is Grateful to Serve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY RESERVE
    Master-at-Arms
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    NYPD
    AAPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT