    403rd AFSB Soldier featured on AFN Radio

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Paul Sowu, Supply & Services non-commissioned officer in charge, Support Operations, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, chats with DJ Sweet Tea (Sgt. Teanna Santana), host of the Morning Honey radio show on American Forces Network – Daegu, May 20. Sowu was on hand to discuss his unique background, the 403rd AFSB’s many diverse missions, and the upcoming blood drive being organized by Sowu the 403rd AFSB Support Operations Team.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022
    DAEGU, KR 
