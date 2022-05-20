403rd AFSB Soldier featured on AFN Radio

Sgt. 1st Class Paul Sowu, Supply & Services non-commissioned officer in charge, Support Operations, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, chats with DJ Sweet Tea (Sgt. Teanna Santana), host of the Morning Honey radio show on American Forces Network – Daegu, May 20. Sowu was on hand to discuss his unique background, the 403rd AFSB’s many diverse missions, and the upcoming blood drive being organized by Sowu the 403rd AFSB Support Operations Team.

