    Coast Guard rescues 3 near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescue three people after their 24-foot vessel was taking on water near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, May 21, 2022. The three people were taken off a buoy with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    Tampa Bay
    taking on water
    Egmont Key

