A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescue three people after their 24-foot vessel was taking on water near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, May 21, 2022. The three people were taken off a buoy with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 13:58
|Photo ID:
|7226401
|VIRIN:
|220521-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|576x863
|Size:
|274.65 KB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|47
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT