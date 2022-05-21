A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescue three people after their 24-foot vessel was taking on water near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, May 21, 2022. The three people were taken off a buoy with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 13:58 Photo ID: 7226401 VIRIN: 220521-G-G0107-001 Resolution: 576x863 Size: 274.65 KB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 47 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.