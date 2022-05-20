Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognized

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    In conjunction with recognizing Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, the command Diversity Committee held an creative poster board contest to highlight an Asian country, culture or Pacific island of the staff member’s choice. Recognized for their contributions were (from left to right, flanked by Chief Hospital Corpsman Elizabeth Barraza of the Diversity Committee and Command Master Chief James B. May) were Hospitalman Kristen Robinson presenting the Solomon Islands, HN Alessandra Vera highlighting Fiji and HN Rachelle Lawson with Japan. Also taking part at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett were Hospital Corpsman Michael Marinas and HN Robert Ovenshire. The original crafted posters are displayed on the quarterdeck through the end of the month (official Navy photo by Douglas.h.stutz@mail.mil).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognized, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

