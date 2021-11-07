PS1 Byerly Suicide Prevention Training

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Kitara Byerly gestures to the empty space where her husband, U.S. Army Specialist John Meyer would have stood. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Travis Morton led the suicide prevention training with Byerly assisting at Reserve Center Austin, Texas, July 11.

