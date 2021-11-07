Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PS1 Byerly Suicide Prevention Training

    GULFPORT , MS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kitara Byerly 

    7th Naval Construction Regiment

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Kitara Byerly gestures to the empty space where her husband, U.S. Army Specialist John Meyer would have stood. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Travis Morton led the suicide prevention training with Byerly assisting at Reserve Center Austin, Texas, July 11.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:46
