Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 CBCS warfighter first in to provide first aid

    1 CBCS warfighter first in to provide first aid

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Seong Woo Lee, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber systems operator, was recognized for providing life-saving actions after his elderly landlord suffered a fall from the second story, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2022. Lee was at his apartment when he heard a loud noise outside and went to investigate. He found his landlord unresponsive and bleeding on the ground. Lee quickly sprang into action and tended to the man until emergency services arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7223830
    VIRIN: 200311-F-YM277-1005
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 CBCS warfighter first in to provide first aid, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1 CBCS warfighter first in to provide first aid

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first aid
    Combat Communications
    Ramstein Air Base
    1 CBCS
    435 AGOW Warfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT