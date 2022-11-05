1 CBCS warfighter first in to provide first aid

U.S. Airman 1st Class Seong Woo Lee, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber systems operator, was recognized for providing life-saving actions after his elderly landlord suffered a fall from the second story, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2022. Lee was at his apartment when he heard a loud noise outside and went to investigate. He found his landlord unresponsive and bleeding on the ground. Lee quickly sprang into action and tended to the man until emergency services arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

