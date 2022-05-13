Thaddeus Martin, director of Army Materiel Command’s Office of Small Business Programs, is adding another Command Award for Small Business to AMC’s collection of small business awards from the Department of the Army. AMC’s Small Business Program, led by Martin and including 61 small business professionals across the AMC enterprise, continues to be recognized by the Army for their work in support of small businesses. (U.S. Army Photo by Kari Hawkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:27 Photo ID: 7220232 VIRIN: 220513-A-MT653-895 Resolution: 3313x2596 Size: 1.25 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Small Business Award, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.