    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Small Business Award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Thaddeus Martin, director of Army Materiel Command’s Office of Small Business Programs, is adding another Command Award for Small Business to AMC’s collection of small business awards from the Department of the Army. AMC’s Small Business Program, led by Martin and including 61 small business professionals across the AMC enterprise, continues to be recognized by the Army for their work in support of small businesses. (U.S. Army Photo by Kari Hawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:27
    Photo ID: 7220232
    VIRIN: 220513-A-MT653-895
    Resolution: 3313x2596
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Small Business Award, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC&rsquo;s small business efforts win Army recognition

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Office of Small Business Programs
    Command Award for Small Business
    Martin Thaddeus

