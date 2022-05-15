122nd Fighter Wing's Briner promotes to Chief

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Kurt E. Briner, 122nd Fighter Wing Equipment Maintenance Flight Chief, stands next to his daughter during his promotion ceremony, May 15, 2022. Senior Master Sgt. Kurt E. Briner, was promoted to Chief in front of his family and friends during a regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)

