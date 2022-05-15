Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing's Briner promotes to Chief

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Kurt E. Briner, 122nd Fighter Wing Equipment Maintenance Flight Chief, stands next to his daughter during his promotion ceremony, May 15, 2022. Senior Master Sgt. Kurt E. Briner, was promoted to Chief in front of his family and friends during a regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rita Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 10:01
    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing's Briner promotes to Chief, by SSgt Rita Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chief

    promotion ceremony

    family

    military

    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Fort Wayne

