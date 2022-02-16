Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees recognized for developing innovative technology

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) honor M. Shahrooz Amin (center, from left) and Dr. Lynn Antonelli, electrical engineers in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department and Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, respectively, for their project, “Underwater Optical Proximity Sensor.” The recognition was made during a “Patents, Publications and Technology Transitions” awards ceremony held on Feb. 16, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:28
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
