NUWC Division Newport employees recognized for developing innovative technology

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) honor M. Shahrooz Amin (center, from left) and Dr. Lynn Antonelli, electrical engineers in the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department and Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, respectively, for their project, “Underwater Optical Proximity Sensor.” The recognition was made during a “Patents, Publications and Technology Transitions” awards ceremony held on Feb. 16, 2022.

