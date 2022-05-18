16th Sustainment Brigade practices Combatives

The mission of the U.S. Army Combatives Course is to train Leaders and Soldiers in close quarters Combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close in and defeat the enemies of the United States in close combat. The Soldiers of the 221st Quartermaster Company understand this ethos and live true to it by continuously practicing and certifying they are ready for any situation. Combatives training is an excellent way to learn new skills and improve overall fitness. It allows Soldiers to become comfortable in uncomfortable situations, which is an incredibly valuable skill.

