RAF Mildenhall’s newest RAF commander, ‘landlord’ brings wealth of knowledge, experience to team

Squadron Ldr Andy Bell is Royal Air Force Mildenhall’s newest RAF commander and as a full-time reservist, has 16 years regular active duty service in the RAF. Additionally, he has 14 years flying experience both in light aircraft as a flight instructor, and single-pilot, light business jets and turbofan-powered regional jets, most of them airline. He has approximately 6,000 total flying hours under his belt, and his previous careers include working in a maximum-security mental hospital, and as a police officer with Lincolnshire Police. Bell’s role at RAF Mildenhall is as the primary liaison officer as well as “landlord” of the estate that houses the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

