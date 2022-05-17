Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.17.2022

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The purpose of Mental Health Awareness Month is to raise awareness about mental illnesses, show how to live with these conditions and how to maintain mental health and wellness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately one in every five adults in the United States experiences a mental illness in a given year. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    Mental Health Awareness Month

