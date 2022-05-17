The purpose of Mental Health Awareness Month is to raise awareness about mental illnesses, show how to live with these conditions and how to maintain mental health and wellness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately one in every five adults in the United States experiences a mental illness in a given year. (U.S. Air Force graphic)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 05:10
|Photo ID:
|7202757
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-XE708-1001
|Resolution:
|678x380
|Size:
|48.42 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT