Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bilateral Staff Talks

    Bilateral Staff Talks

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force representatives from 15th Brigade participate in staff talks with leadership from 3d Marine Division on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2022. The staff talks were conducted to synchronize bilateral planning efforts for upcoming training events. The U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF are committed to strengthening military-to-military partnerships, regularly training together to enhance capabilities and ensure both are prepared to support the defense of Japan and the mutual goal of a stable, secure Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:02
    Photo ID: 7202721
    VIRIN: 220518-M-CG913-0018
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bilateral Staff Talks, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    3dMarDiv
    3d Marine Division
    Staff Talks
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT