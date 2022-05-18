Japan Ground Self Defense Force representatives from 15th Brigade participate in staff talks with leadership from 3d Marine Division on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2022. The staff talks were conducted to synchronize bilateral planning efforts for upcoming training events. The U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF are committed to strengthening military-to-military partnerships, regularly training together to enhance capabilities and ensure both are prepared to support the defense of Japan and the mutual goal of a stable, secure Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7202721 VIRIN: 220518-M-CG913-0018 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.27 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bilateral Staff Talks, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.