DCSA Leaders Support Bilateral Efforts with Japanese, Make Impact on Standardization of Information Security Practices

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) leaders – in support of their Japanese counterparts over the course of several years – are making a significant impact on bilateral efforts to standardize information security practices across the U.S.-Japan Alliance.



It began when the agency’s senior experts — experienced in directing U.S. background investigations, vetting risk operations and adjudications — responded to a request from the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA) in 2019 to support the U.S.-Japan Bilateral Information Security Consultations (BISC). The BISC is a bilateral group committed to ensuring substantially equivalent information security practices between the U.S. and Japan — a key cooperative initiative to strengthen the Alliance.



“Our BISC efforts focus on protecting the partnership of the U.S. government and Japanese government by sharing our security practices,” said Jenny Wells, executive program manager for DCSA Background Investigation Field Operations. Bilaterally, the BISC ensures that Japan’s access to sensitive U.S. government information meets U.S. information security and personnel security standards. The same is true of U.S. access to Japan’s sensitive government information. Substantial equivalency is crucial to ensuring that information shared between the U.S. and Japan remains secure.

