Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Richard Scales, right, hands an American flag to Master Gunnery Sgt. Pantaleon M. Garcia IV, Operations Chief for Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2022. Garcia enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995 and served 27 years of honorable and faithful service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:07
    Photo ID: 7202346
    VIRIN: 220510-M-MO098-1140
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony
    MGYSgt Garcia Retirment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    Retirment
    Futenma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT